Papa John's Just Released Its First-Ever Jewelry To Celebrate Spooky Season

When you think of pizza or Papa John's, do you think of jewelry? Probably not. But guess what? You can get some specially designed Papa John's jewelry as part of this spooky season promotion and it's completely appropriate for Halloween.

You may recall last year's commercials for the pizza chain were inspired by the 80s-set Netflix show "Stranger Things." Titled "Jack!," the series of ads feature a babysitter who becomes possessed by a jack-o-lantern style pizza and the day being saved by a delivery driver who hears the calls of "an unsatisfied customer" coming to the rescue with a pizza cutter and garlic sauce. The ad campaign was for their 2021 Halloween deal for their pepperoni pizza, bread sticks, and spicy garlic sauce.

This jewelry, from the company Stranger Bling, is inspired by those commercials. It might be a gimmick but the necklace is not just a cheap plastic toy. Papa John's in the UK collaborated with a jewelry design company to create the piece.