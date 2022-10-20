The $28 Taco Bell Meme Can Now Get You An Actual Reward
Food inflation is at the highest we have seen in a while affecting all aspects of life (per Consumer News Business Channel(CNBC)). But Fox News contributor Scott Martin implied the fast food industry is especially hard-hit, making the outlandish claim he spent $28 at lunch at Taco Bell. According to The Hill, Martin appeared as a guest on Fox Business's "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," lamenting his harsh brush with food inflation.
In a video that's now gone viral on Twitter, Martin said, "You want to know how bad inflation is? Yesterday, yes, I had a nice lunch at Taco Bell. [It] cost me about $28 at Taco Bell for lunch." Most naturally, the claim generated doubt. "Wait a minute," responded host Neil Cavuto in disbelief, "You spent $28 at Taco Bell just for yourself?" Twitter, being Twitter, could not leave it alone. "How is that even physically possible?" asked @EricKleefeld, who posted the video to Twitter. Another user wrote, "Someone who eats $28 of Taco Bell for lunch is someone who should not be trusted."
Due to Twitter's constant gnawing at the topic, Martin shared a screenshot of the inflation-raddled food order which generated even more disbelief. Taco Bell, always light on its feet in these situations, jumped onto the now popular source of satire and monetized it, according to The Take Out.
Taco bells shares $28 promotion
If a screenshot of what appears to be Scott Martin's mobile ordering app is anything to go by, the man must have been ravenous. His mobile order entailed a Burrito Supreme, large nachos, a large Mountain Dew, and two tacos. Said order was not just lunch. By many standards, it was a feast, and even in its enormity, it still fell shy of his $28 claim. But Martin claims he paid around $3 in sales tax in a Fox Business interview.
Taco Bell did not take offense. Instead, they took action and turned the tweet of said video snippet into the groundwork for a math bee with the caption: "14 x $2 Burritos = $28. What's your $28 order?" The company has created a promotion around Martin's $28 claim. According to The Take Out, the Taco Bell promotion is available every day between 11 A.M. and 2 P.M. until October 23. Anybody who spends $28 or more will get a 20% discount on their next meal. While buying and eating $28 worth of tacos is unrealistic, as observed by The Washington Post, there is no law against sharing the feast with family and friends.