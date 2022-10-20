The $28 Taco Bell Meme Can Now Get You An Actual Reward

Food inflation is at the highest we have seen in a while affecting all aspects of life (per Consumer News Business Channel(CNBC)). But Fox News contributor Scott Martin implied the fast food industry is especially hard-hit, making the outlandish claim he spent $28 at lunch at Taco Bell. According to The Hill, Martin appeared as a guest on Fox Business's "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," lamenting his harsh brush with food inflation.

In a video that's now gone viral on Twitter, Martin said, "You want to know how bad inflation is? Yesterday, yes, I had a nice lunch at Taco Bell. [It] cost me about $28 at Taco Bell for lunch." Most naturally, the claim generated doubt. "Wait a minute," responded host Neil Cavuto in disbelief, "You spent $28 at Taco Bell just for yourself?" Twitter, being Twitter, could not leave it alone. "How is that even physically possible?" asked @EricKleefeld, who posted the video to Twitter. Another user wrote, "Someone who eats $28 of Taco Bell for lunch is someone who should not be trusted."

Due to Twitter's constant gnawing at the topic, Martin shared a screenshot of the inflation-raddled food order which generated even more disbelief. Taco Bell, always light on its feet in these situations, jumped onto the now popular source of satire and monetized it, according to The Take Out.