Padma Lakshmi's Stunning Bath Photo Left Instagram In Awe

Former runway model and current role model Padma Lakshmi posted a picture of herself in a copper bathtub on Instagram, making fans giddy.

Even if you only associate Lakshmi with her role on the food competition show "Top Chef," it can't be hard to believe that she was a model (for obvious reasons). It is true she walked the runways of New York, Milan, and Paris and was the first Indian woman to do so, per The Famous People. The author and television star, now 52 years old, cast a striking image in a bikini-clad photo she posted on Twitter in April 2022.

But her distinctions are not just skin deep — Lakshmi is also an advocate who has worked with the ACLU and the UNDP (via Padma Lakshmi). She also co-founded the Endometriosis Foundation of America. She is also academically accomplished and her ongoing tenure in TV defines her generally exemplary track record, per New York Women in Communications. Aside from all that, the "Taste the Nation" host will share parts of her life with fans on Instagram and her latest post has garnered some buzz.