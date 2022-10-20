Reddit Asks What's Actually Inside Those Giant Bags Of Costco Halloween Candy

The internet has decided to take matters into its own hands and shared breakdowns of what was found in Costco's 150-piece bags of Halloween candy (per Reddit). The bag contains 10 types of an assortment of candy. The charts show all the candies lined up comparing how many of each candy the bag included — and the posts are quite surprising, with a very large contrast between them all.

One post showed a bag with 28 pieces of Snickers and only five pieces of Reese's. The package also had 24 pieces of 100 Grand, which was unlike a lot of other posts with only four or five pieces. One commenter wrote that they won the lottery with this many 100 Grand bars, saying, "I'm now seeing the other posts that show one 1 or 2 100 grand bars, I really did hit the jackpot!"

Another Reddit user wrote that they found 156 pieces in their bag, with Snickers still coming up on top but peanut M&M's in close second. One person wrote, "I think the only somewhat constant one I've seen is the high amount of Snickers. Everything else seems pretty random ... especially the Yorks. Wonder why that is." Another person on Reddit wrote that they got 160 pieces, with the most being York peppermint patties. It's safe to say these bags can be unpredictable but we love that Reddit's charts are giving us an idea of what we are getting into!