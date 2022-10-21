The Big Brunch Trailer Just Dropped And Puts Dan Levy's Love For Brunch On Full Display

Dan Levy is no longer up a creek. Instead, he's hosting the forthcoming HBO Max show "The Big Brunch," which he admits in the trailer does not make him want to cook, but "makes me want to eat."

This is hardly the first brunch show out there, but it is the first helmed by the erstwhile "Schitt's Creek" star, a draw all on his own thanks to the show's popularity. The competition series is undoubtedly pulling on the success of similar programming, such as "The Great British Baking Show," but with a breakfast-friendly twist.

Generally speaking, brunch's cultural domination has been a long time coming. The term is believed to have been coined in 1895, when a Guy Beringer wrote a piece called "Brunch: A Plea." Not only did he come up with the term, he also supposedly recommended that alcoholic beverages be part of the brunch menu, according to TouchBistro. These days, the global breakfast industry is estimated at $29.43 billion, and is projected to increase by 6.8% between 2021 to 2028, according to a report by Million Insights. That's a whole lot of chicken and waffles.