The Big Brunch Trailer Just Dropped And Puts Dan Levy's Love For Brunch On Full Display
Dan Levy is no longer up a creek. Instead, he's hosting the forthcoming HBO Max show "The Big Brunch," which he admits in the trailer does not make him want to cook, but "makes me want to eat."
This is hardly the first brunch show out there, but it is the first helmed by the erstwhile "Schitt's Creek" star, a draw all on his own thanks to the show's popularity. The competition series is undoubtedly pulling on the success of similar programming, such as "The Great British Baking Show," but with a breakfast-friendly twist.
Generally speaking, brunch's cultural domination has been a long time coming. The term is believed to have been coined in 1895, when a Guy Beringer wrote a piece called "Brunch: A Plea." Not only did he come up with the term, he also supposedly recommended that alcoholic beverages be part of the brunch menu, according to TouchBistro. These days, the global breakfast industry is estimated at $29.43 billion, and is projected to increase by 6.8% between 2021 to 2028, according to a report by Million Insights. That's a whole lot of chicken and waffles.
All the side dish on The Big Brunch
The first season of "The Big Brunch" will drop on HBO Max on November 10, and will follow ten chefs as they vie for a $300,000 cash prize, per the series' website.
The chefs were selected to participate in the competition because they are "each striving to improve their communities by connecting people with food," according to the trailer. It's not all scrambled eggs and avocado toast, either. One chef says that he wants to celebrate his "culture and identity" via the series. Another one plans to bring Haitian flavors into the mix.
In addition to Dan Levy, judges include well-known restaurateur and author Will Guidara and chef Sohla El-Waylly, per Variety. In true HBO Max style, the first three episodes will hit the streamer on November 10, followed by three more on November 17, and the final two on Thanksgiving (November 24), reports The Takeout. Just in time to give everyone creative brunch ideas for the holiday season.