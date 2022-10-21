Chef Adam Richman On The Most Mouthwatering Burgers He's Tasted - Exclusive Interview

As we're speaking right now, how many burgers have you judged?

I think I've tried three of them.

So still quite a few more to try?

Yeah. They don't do 25. Back in the day, they used to have the judges try each and every one. I love that. But I think now, what they're trying to do is do some double-blind ... I don't know, I was always very bad in mathematics. But they're doing something. It's a weird system that I don't quite understand, but I've tried three of them in this round.

Is this like a "Man v. Food" mentality going in, gearing up for this?

Hah! Definitely not. Not doing that.

What was the judging strategy for you going in?

There's four criteria in our little judging books. There's bun, toppings, the meat, and overall impression. I love that a lot of the chefs are very clever. They're doing really cool side dishes and milkshakes and stuff to kiss our ass a little bit.

It's not even just about the burger anymore.

That's the thing. As a judge, you have to respect the competition, and also ... [This is] not just because he's my friend, [but] it's Pat LaFrieda meat; it's some of the best meat available. The truth is, if you have a really good product, in a really good burger, generally speaking, salt and pepper [and] temperature control is all you need. I know when these guys are throwing 19 toppings at it, it's like, what are you trying to cover up?

And the bun shouldn't just be a conveyance device for meat to your face. I just tried a really good one. I don't know where it came from, but I heard someone spill the tea a little bit. They said it might have been a Korean burger place. It was a synergy between using Asian flavors, sesame on the bun, hot honey, [and] a little bit of creaminess, like Kewpie mayo. It was awesome.