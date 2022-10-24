Should You Really Skip Breakfast On Thanksgiving Morning?

We've all heard of intermittent fasting, which calls for people who want to lose weight to skip a meal and fast, and allowing for meals to be taken between eight to ten hours a day, per The Washington Post. We've also heard people say they want to "bank their calories" ahead of a big meal, which involves treating calories like cash by putting an allocation aside because there is either the plan or the intent, to consume more food later in the day, per Muscle and Strength.

So it may not be surprising to hear about people who decide the only way they're going to get through Thanksgiving day is to skip a meal — typically breakfast — in order to do justice to the feast that lies ahead, particularly if they're anticipating a special turkey, favorite sides, and desserts. After all, as the Calorie Control Council estimates Americans can knock back anywhere from 3,000 to 4,500 calories during the holiday feast, per Consumer Reports,

But as Kacie Delong, registered dietitian at kencko points out, skipping breakfast may be the worst way to get your body ready for the party ahead. Delong says, "Eat breakfast as you normally would any other day on Thanksgiving morning! This means a balanced breakfast with protein, carbohydrates, and fats. Our bodies still need regular nourishment on holidays."