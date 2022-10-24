The Leslie Jordan Doritos Commercial You May Have Forgotten

You may remember the late Leslie Jordan in his hilarious roles in Will and Grace. More recently, you may know him for his various eccentric characters in American Horror Story, or Call Me Kat, where he played Phil, an employee in a cat café. However, you may not remember when he starred in a Doritos commercial.

The actor — who once described himself as "a high school cheerleader stuck in a 65-year-old male body" was on the diminutive side at 4'11", but he more than made up for that in personality. His distinct Southern accent, which he used to his advantage across the majority of his roles, hailed from Memphis, Tennessee, where he resided until the acting bug hit him in the '80s. He moved to Los Angeles to pursue his art. According to IMDB, he wanted to "break into commercials and on-camera work." After training with an acting coach he found himself landing the roles he'd set out to get, including commercials such as Fosters Beer, Coors Beer, and Sizzler in the 80s. After becoming more well-known in the '90s and '00s, he was featured in a Doritos Super Bowl Commercial in 2013, per IMDB.