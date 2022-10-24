Leslie Jordan's Typically Wry Response To The Hot Dog-Sandwich Debate Is Why He Was A Treasure

The late actor Leslie Jordan was asked if he believes whether a hot dog is a sandwich and his response was pure joy — and confusion. In the interview, his first reaction to the question is "I don't know! Why are you asking me that?! What is that from?!" (per The Takeout). When the question was explained to him, he went on to explain that this wasn't the first time he's been asked this question and it reminds him of a book, "The Jungle," about the 1920's food industry. Because of that book, Jordan can't eat hot dogs.

The "Will & Grace" actor went on to explain, "Someone told me one time ... It's just the butt**** and the lips" (via The Takeout). When asked to explain further what he meant, he couldn't stop laughing and said, "Of the cow! And that's all! And when you chew it, that's what you taste!" And so, he doesn't eat hot dogs (and it seems to be among other things we don't want to know about hot dogs). Known for his bubbly personality and being able to put a smile on everyone's face, there's no surprise that this perplexed nervousness is his response to the hot dog debate (via The New York Times).