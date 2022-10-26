The Starbucks 'Main Character' Tweet That's Blazing The Internet

The internet invents a lot of strange things. OMG Laser Guns Pew Pew Pew, for example. In addition to odd browser games with squirrels, every so often there are new purported psychological effects that seem to arise out of social media. Consider nomophobia, which Healthline says is the fear of losing your phone. The Decision Lab discusses the "Google effect" where information is instantly forgotten. Then there's "main character syndrome," which Insider says isn't a medical condition, but a self-absorbed outlook.

In "main character syndrome" the sufferer believes that they are the main character of a fictional narrative. They then often try to act out that narrative through their social media accounts. This is marginally different from how most of us behave. While very few people tell the whole truth on social media, most people present some version of themselves, according to Psychology Today. We are somewhat honest, and recognize that we're part of a greater whole, not the hero or protagonist of some grand story. Unless we're Hiro Protagonist from "Snow Crash." Then we are both.

Though there are people who think they're the center of the universe — perhaps Gordon Ramsay comes to mind — and all of us might, hopefully, feel like the main character in our own lives, it's rare that the world aligns to make someone truly feel as if the world is built just for them. That's what one Twitter user experienced by proxy at a Starbucks.