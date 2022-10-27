Alex Najar Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of Hell's Kitchen Season 21 - Exclusive Interview

Let's talk a little bit about Gordon Ramsay. Based on what you had heard about him going into the show, how did your expectations line up with your actual time working with him?

We all see him on TV. We know how he's portrayed. Going into it, I was super nervous, but I was ready to be picked on and stuff like that. Going into it was super nerve-wracking, especially meeting him for the first time. I was like, "Oh man, he's already going to start."

That man is probably one of the greatest people I've ever met in my life. At 28 years old, I'll say that now. We had won the first challenge, so we got to go out and eat dinner with him. We had conversations with him that nobody else ever, unless you've been on the show or you're friends with him or family, will ever have, and that really changed a lot of perspectives.

I have people that come up to me all the time, they were like, "How was Gordon? Did he yell at you?" I'm like, "Yeah, but he was such a nice man." We had conversations that probably will never get aired, which I'm cool with, because it's something that's super sentimental to me now. Yeah, he's the way he is on camera, because he brings in a bunch of chefs that you think they should know what they're doing, and he even shows you four, five times. He's super awesome about that. When it comes time to actually do it, if you don't, then he gets angry.

What a lot of other people don't realize is, his American restaurants are dedicated to Americans. When you go over to the U.K., he's got [17] Michelin stars. He's the pinnacle top chef of all time. Those are the same stipulations that he wants us to work under. We're cooking steaks and stuff, but it has to be perfect. Every time he yelled, I was like, "I get why you're yelling." I yell at the same thing.

Getting to know him on a more personal level, does that make it any less intimidating when you're about to put a plate in front of him?

Not really, because you have to set those boundaries. He's not there to be friends with you. You're essentially interviewing for one of the best jobs that you could get. It's a $250,000 salary. You get to work for Gordon Ramsay's company. It's a resume builder like no other. You have to take it seriously. When you're presenting any kind of food, it doesn't matter what kind of situation you're in, playful or not, it has to be perfect, and it's never less intimidating at all.