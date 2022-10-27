TikTok Slams Wolfgang Puck For His Pasta Bolognese

In a recent TikTok video, esteemed restauranteur Wolfgang Puck demonstrated how he would whip up a batch of spaghetti bolognese. The chef included ground beef, chopped onion, celery, carrots, tomato sauce, greens, and seasoning to create his sauce before mixing in the pasta and parmesan cheese.

Followers were quick to critique Puck's pasta creation in the comment section. One user wrote, "No red wine? No Tomato Purée? Mamma Mia...," while another commented, "Much respect to Wolfgang Puck, but this is not bolognese." One follower went so far as to boast, "Mine is better."

While Puck may be prepping a bolognese in the TikTok, the purpose of the video is not to teach people how to make pasta. The restaurateur is really showing off his non-stick cookware, which is available for sale on his website. "You can see how easy it is to cook in here, nothing will stick," he demonstrates when cooking his meat. Later, when the sauce simmers, Puck highlights the benefit of having a translucent lid. "You can see what's going on in here, the sauce is simmering, I can smell it, and I can see it," he explains.

Some of Puck's avid fans rushed to his defense in the comments, plugging his cookware. "His cookware is good. I've had a set for over ten years, still great," one user wrote, while another raved, "I have his rice cooker. Wolfgang's products are excellent."