Why You Should Think Twice About Getting The Strawberry Shake At In-N-Out

They're advertised as being made "with real ice cream," per In-N-Out, and one Redditor who said he worked at the fast food chain before said, "When I worked there 20 years ago it was just vanilla milk-like ice cream liquid (not frozen yet) from a cardboard milk carton type container. We would dump it in and it would freeze it. Strawberry and chocolate syrup lines added flavor. Vanilla was just vanilla."

So there must be something in that strawberry syrup, because — per In-N-Out, while all the milkshakes come in at a standard 15 oz, and their calorie counts aren't too far off — the restaurant's online nutrition count says a vanilla shake has 570 calories; the strawberry shake has 590 calories, while the chocolate shake has 580 calories — the strawberry shake carries a whopping 100 grams of sugar per serving, against its vanilla (50 grams of sugar) and chocolate (65 grams of sugar) counterparts.

Registered Dietitian Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD tells Mashed that the strawberry shake's sugar level alone was enough to give the treat a hard pass. "When it comes to In-N-Out's milkshake options, the main factor to consider is the added sugar, considering they are nearly equal in all other aspects. There is an especially drastic difference between the vanilla and strawberry shakes with the strawberry shake having double the amount of added sugar as the vanilla option," she said, adding that the sugar was likely "needed to create a sweet strawberry flavor."