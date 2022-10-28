The First Beyond Meat Steak Option Is Finally Here

The explosion of plant-based food options in recent years leaves vegetarians, vegans and the like with far more to choose from than tofu these days. That trend is likely to continue, as a report from Bloomberg Intelligence indicates that the industry will be worth more than $162 billion by the year 2030. This is a monster increase from 2020, when the plant-based protein market was worth a comparatively small $29.4 billion.

Many companies have hopped on board the trend, adding plant-based proteins to their menus. Burger King's Impossible Whopper really set the world on fire when it was introduced to great fanfare. Made with soy and potato proteins, as well as sunflower oil, and coconut oil (among other ingredients) per The Beet, the Impossible Whopper is a huge departure from a chain that's otherwise known as very meat-and-potatoes in nature. Other chains have since launched their own plant-based menu items, like White Castle's Impossible Slider, the Beyond Famous Star Burger at Carl's Junior, and even plant-based chicken options at KFC.

Now, plant-based food developer Beyond Meat has moved into a realm where no man has gone before, thanks to its newly released plant-based steak.