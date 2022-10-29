Foodies Told Mashed Which Mexican Dish Is Their Favorite - Exclusive Survey

People all over the globe love Mexican food. It's tasty, colorful, and unique because of its combination of warm and cold ingredients, spiciness, and use of texture. It's a palate pleaser that reminds us of fun, celebrations, and above all, comfort. Corn and chiles spring to mind when you think of Latin American cuisines — which makes sense because it's been used in dishes there for the past 9,000 years, ever since humans started selective planting methods on teosinte, an ancient ancestor of the corn plant.

In an exclusive Mashed survey, participants were asked, "Which Mexican dish is your favorite?" They were given a choice of six different dishes.

Coming in at last place was nachos, with only 11.92%. Nachos are a relatively new Mexican dish. According to Food Network star Pati Jinich, they were invented back in the '40s when some women from Texas stopped at the Victory Club in the Mexican border town of Piedras and the chef was unavailable. The maître d'hôtel, Ignacio (aka Nacho) Anaya, quickly whipped together some appetizers he found in the kitchen, and nachos were born. Of course, those nachos were quite different from the snack you can grab at a ball park or movie theatre — that's an American adaptation.