The UK's Marks & Spencer Holiday Treats Are Finally Arriving At Target

Anglophiles in the U.S. who can only sigh when they catch glimpses of Christmas treats from the other side of the Atlantic are likely to enjoy the holidays a bit more this year, with a little bit of help from Target and the iconic British chain, Marks & Spencer. Per Food & Wine, a partnership between Target and the quintessentially British high street store will see a curated selection of 15 items that "signal the joy of the holiday season." The collection will be offered both at brick-and-mortar stores and online.

Expect to see a collection of different types of candy, luxury chocolate truffles, and biscuits, per NBC Chicago, which also reveals that the items will be priced from $2.99 to $27.99. Target offers visitors to its site to "sneak a peek" at the collection, which includes a Magical Light-Up Chocolate Workshop, a luxurious After-Dinner Mint Chocolate Collection, a signature M&S Shortbread Biscuit Light-Up Lantern, as well as a Gingerbread Musical Tin House.

Other items up for grabs include Marks & Spencer's signature shortbread collection and its boxed Belgian Chocolates.