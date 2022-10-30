The UK's Marks & Spencer Holiday Treats Are Finally Arriving At Target
Anglophiles in the U.S. who can only sigh when they catch glimpses of Christmas treats from the other side of the Atlantic are likely to enjoy the holidays a bit more this year, with a little bit of help from Target and the iconic British chain, Marks & Spencer. Per Food & Wine, a partnership between Target and the quintessentially British high street store will see a curated selection of 15 items that "signal the joy of the holiday season." The collection will be offered both at brick-and-mortar stores and online.
Expect to see a collection of different types of candy, luxury chocolate truffles, and biscuits, per NBC Chicago, which also reveals that the items will be priced from $2.99 to $27.99. Target offers visitors to its site to "sneak a peek" at the collection, which includes a Magical Light-Up Chocolate Workshop, a luxurious After-Dinner Mint Chocolate Collection, a signature M&S Shortbread Biscuit Light-Up Lantern, as well as a Gingerbread Musical Tin House.
Other items up for grabs include Marks & Spencer's signature shortbread collection and its boxed Belgian Chocolates.
The Marks & Spencer collection will be available mid-November
Marks & Spencer has been a part of Britain's retail landscape since 1884. Per Fabrick, the chain was established by a Russian immigrant named Michael Marks, a penny stall owner, who joined forces with Thomas Spencer to open a store that sold a range of items in 1904. In the more than 100 years since it opened its doors, Marks & Spencer has prided itself on putting quality before price. Today Marks & Spencers can be found all over the UK, and around the world.
Target's executive vice president and chief food and beverage officer Rick Gomez says the collaboration is yet another example of Target's unique approach to retail. "One of the things that differentiates Target is the way we make style affordable and accessible for all and this partnership is the latest example of us building on that legacy in food and beverage," he said. "By joining forces with an iconic brand like Marks & Spencer, we're bringing our guests amazing products and giving them another reason to turn to Target for the moments of joy that make the holidays special," per Food & Wine.
Marks & Spencer's holiday offer will be available for purchase at Target from mid-November through the holiday season.