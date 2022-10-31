Aldi's Peppermint Mocha Creamer Is Back For The Holidays

It's pretty common for modern-day shoppers to grab their reusable shopping bags and head out to Aldi for a short list of groceries that includes basics like bread, milk, and eggs. Of course, it almost always begins with a short list, but by the time you make it back to the car, that list is dwarfed by the size of the actual receipt.

As many shoppers know all too well, it can be easy to fill your cart with more than you intended because the aisles at Aldi are full of unexpected finds. Although you might have planned on a short list, all of the imported chocolate treats, cheeses from around the globe, and even wines (yes wine, in select states) just seem so darn inviting. When you consider the fact that none of these prices will break the bank (per Reader's Digest), it makes it plenty easy to just throw another item into your cart.

And let's not forget the grocery items of seasonal interest. The weather outside isn't frightful yet in many parts of the country, but it's beginning to look a lot like the holiday season at Aldi stores, according to the popular Instagram account Aldi Favorite Finds (@aldifavoritefinds). If you've had your fill of pumpkin spice creamer in your coffee, you might want to change things up for another limited-edition creamer, one with a hint of peppermint and chocolate, that has returned to the refrigerator case while Halloween is still in the air (per Instagram).