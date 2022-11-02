Starbucks Just Dropped These 6 Holiday Drinks For 2022
When the world was new there was a single drink that everyone could expect during the holidays. It is the nog squeezed from eggs, a creamy delight that everyone except vegans, people who hate sweet drinks, the lactose-intolerant, and those wary of drinks with "egg" in the name adored. Each year it would suddenly appear in the dairy section in all its calorically-rich glory, only to vanish a few months later. Then Starbucks turned the world on its head. The Seattle chain that made coffee trendy was also responsible for the rise of the now indomitable pumpkin spice craze, according to The Business of Business.
Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte has become a fall staple, but many of its other seasonal flavors haven't enjoyed quite the same level of success. The java retailer has had some of the best and worst seasonal beverages around, including mediocre macchiatos, fair frappuccinos, and cold brew that is actually quite tasty. Though many of its seasonal drinks come and go each year, never to be seen again (via List Challenges), hope springs eternal as the caffeine vendor tries to titillate taste buds with new flavors.
In 2022, Starbucks decided to ring in the end of the year with a whopping six holiday drinks that fans of the franchise can expect to be available at a bean hut near them.
Holiday lattes and mochas abound, plus some unusual new choices
There are drinks both old and new this year. One item of note is the non-dairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, which Starbucks says will be appearing for the second holiday season. This sweet cup is just one of Starbucks' growing attempts at dairy-free menu choices.
The other holiday drinks that Starbucks announced aren't nearly as divorced from dairy. The Peppermint Mocha is celebrating 20 years, according to Thrillist, and it's still going strong with its espresso, chocolate, and peppermint flavor profile. Fans of Starbucks mochas will also have a field day with the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, which Bustle says has a toasted white chocolate flavor to nullify the sharp espresso bite.
Latte lovers have a couple of new choices, with a Caramel Brulée and Chestnut Praline Latte. Grounds to Brew says the Caramel Brulée Latte is a simple mixture of caramel brulée sauce in coffee and milk, while the Chestnut Praline option has espresso mixed with the taste of roasted chestnuts and the sugary avalanche that comes with praline flavor.
The final holiday drink that Starbucks is touting is an Irish Cream Cold Brew, which really doesn't fit with the holiday theme, but sounds enticing anyway. It's a simple mix of Irish cream syrup in coffee with a smidge of cocoa, all hidden under vanilla sweet cream cold foam.