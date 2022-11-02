Starbucks Just Dropped These 6 Holiday Drinks For 2022

When the world was new there was a single drink that everyone could expect during the holidays. It is the nog squeezed from eggs, a creamy delight that everyone except vegans, people who hate sweet drinks, the lactose-intolerant, and those wary of drinks with "egg" in the name adored. Each year it would suddenly appear in the dairy section in all its calorically-rich glory, only to vanish a few months later. Then Starbucks turned the world on its head. The Seattle chain that made coffee trendy was also responsible for the rise of the now indomitable pumpkin spice craze, according to The Business of Business.

Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte has become a fall staple, but many of its other seasonal flavors haven't enjoyed quite the same level of success. The java retailer has had some of the best and worst seasonal beverages around, including mediocre macchiatos, fair frappuccinos, and cold brew that is actually quite tasty. Though many of its seasonal drinks come and go each year, never to be seen again (via List Challenges), hope springs eternal as the caffeine vendor tries to titillate taste buds with new flavors.

In 2022, Starbucks decided to ring in the end of the year with a whopping six holiday drinks that fans of the franchise can expect to be available at a bean hut near them.