Sohla El-Waylly's Go-To Brunch Drink Is Hilariously Frank

Sohla El-Waylly is part of a new generation of celebrity chefs. She's in the vanguard of talented cooks who came up as hard-scrabble content creators. That's not to say she's not also a gifted chef, as Vulture reports that she spent two years in culinary school before she began working on Bon Appétit's "Test Kitchen" alongside people like Brad Leone.

Sadly, the "Test Kitchen" turned into a difficult situation for El-Waylly. "It became increasingly frustrating to become a sidekick to people with significantly less experience than me," El-Waylly said. According to El-Waylly, she was placed in a background role, even though she was often more knowledgeable than those around her. There were also claims of racial insensitivity, according to the New York Times, which ultimately led El-Waylly to leave the production.

Since then, she's been building her own brand by creating content on YouTube. Some of her most popular past appearances include doing "Ancient Recipes with Sohla" for History, and "Stump Sohla," wherein she put her vast culinary knowledge to use with the Babish Culinary Universe. She's also started making talk-show appearances, such as when she showed up on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to help the host learn how to make an omelet.

After seeing exactly how adept the talk-show host is with a pan and spatula, El-Waylly needed a drink, and proved that even her taste in alcohol deserves recognition.