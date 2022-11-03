Jason Derulo's New 'Plant-Powered' Water Is Supposedly More Hydrating Than Other Brands
When it comes to hydration, water of course tops the list of the best liquids to consume. Whether you choose to infuse your H2O with fruit and herbs or guzzle it straight up, it's hard to go wrong.
But there's more than one way to achieve hydration, and in 2022, people are demanding far more than plain ol' water to quench their thirst. Coconut water and electrolyte beverages like Gatorade have long been popular hydration drinks, but the market is growing. Data Bridge Market Research expect the electrolyte hydration drinks market to grow by 8.3% in the next seven years, giving it an expected value of $2.78 billion by 2029.
What could such a market look like? The research predicts that the flavored drinks category will grow the most, as will "ready-to-drink premixes." Now, one new brand with a celebrity ambassador claims to be the most hydrating drink of them all — and it's made with a combination of fruit juice and a type of water you may not have heard of before.
Derulo says birch water does hydration best
Hydration drinks appear to be a dime a dozen in grocery stores, but singer, songwriter, and TikTok creator Jason Derulo is here to tell you that his new brand is the best. The artist is now working as the brand ambassador and co-owner of new hydration beverage brand Treo, according to a press release received by Mashed. This brand of organic, flavored water comes in five varieties, each of which has fewer than two grams of carbohydrates, one gram of sugar, and contains fewer than 20 calories.
The press release says Treo is different from other flavored water brands because it's completely plant-based and made from sustainably sourced birch water, which contains hydrating vitamins and minerals. This liquid gets harvested from birch trees in the springtime, according to Healthline. It contains nutrients like manganese, magnesium, zinc, and calcium. Research on birch water is fairly limited, and experts say consumers should treat it as an addition to — rather than a replacement for — their daily water drinking.
Flavors of Treo include kiwi watermelon, blueberry, peach mango, raspberry lemonade, and strawberry. The organic flavor water can be purchased at Northeastern retailers, on Amazon, and from the Treo site.