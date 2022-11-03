Jason Derulo's New 'Plant-Powered' Water Is Supposedly More Hydrating Than Other Brands

When it comes to hydration, water of course tops the list of the best liquids to consume. Whether you choose to infuse your H2O with fruit and herbs or guzzle it straight up, it's hard to go wrong.

But there's more than one way to achieve hydration, and in 2022, people are demanding far more than plain ol' water to quench their thirst. Coconut water and electrolyte beverages like Gatorade have long been popular hydration drinks, but the market is growing. Data Bridge Market Research expect the electrolyte hydration drinks market to grow by 8.3% in the next seven years, giving it an expected value of $2.78 billion by 2029.

What could such a market look like? The research predicts that the flavored drinks category will grow the most, as will "ready-to-drink premixes." Now, one new brand with a celebrity ambassador claims to be the most hydrating drink of them all — and it's made with a combination of fruit juice and a type of water you may not have heard of before.