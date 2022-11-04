M&M's Collab With Dove Just Dropped A Silky Holiday Flavor

This holiday season, M&M's and Dove are brown-nosing their way into fans' good graces.

It's not as if M&M's and Dove have been idle in 2022. Dove, for example, cranked up the love on its milk chocolate caramel and dark chocolate peanut butter bars, making them three times their regular sizes (or 2.75 ounces) so that they would be more shareable, per Candy Industry. M&M's, on the other hand, released a new character: a zany purple, meant to symbolize individuality, per Today. M&M's even launched a song, "I'm Just Gonna Be Me," which endorses purple's apparent message of self-acceptance. M&M's also appealed to customers' philanthropic sensibilities by promising to pay $1 to a non-profit organization for every time someone streamed the song, Today noted.

Now, M&M's and Dove have each added new, holiday-themed items to their offerings. According to a survey of 15,000 respondents by rewards app company Shopkick, 90% of candy-eating customers prefer chocolate — and Mars' new offerings are full of chocolatey goodness.