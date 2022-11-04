Walmart Rolls Back Thanksgiving Prices To 2021

It's quite common for people who have lived a long time to complain about prices. This isn't because they're curmudgeons. It's because they've seen their hard-earned dollars and cents become less valuable over time. This is a facet of the open market known as inflation, and it increases prices and reduces the buying power of money, according to Forbes. In 2022, it's also a major irritation for anyone who wants to buy anything, which is to say nearly everyone who isn't a monk who has eschewed all legal tender and consumes nothing but tea they brew themselves.

Though inflation is a major issue, there are a few brands that are trying to help people fight it, at least for the holiday season. ABC News reports that the already inexpensive grocery store Aldi is one of these altruistic brands. The supermarket with the speedy checkout is going to take a trip through the wayback machine and drop prices on turkeys and trimmings to 2019 prices. This means customers will pay the same amount for certain items that they did before sheltering in place and wearing masks for something other than train robberies.

Walmart has likewise said that it will be giving people cheaper Thanksgiving goods, though it's not time-traveling quite as far back as Aldi.