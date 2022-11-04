Arby's Just Dropped A New Ranch 'N Swiss Roast Beef Sandwich

It's hard to beat the classics, which may be why several people opted to include Arby's classics, like the Beef 'N Cheddar and Double Roast Beef sandwiches, in their responses to the chain's National Sandwich Day question. However, if you consider ranch dressing to be the perfect addition to any meal, Arby's new Ranch 'N Swiss Roast Beef Sandwich may be for you.

Available now at participating Arby's locations nationwide, Chew Boom reports that this sammie features a serving of the eatery's thinly sliced roast beef, lettuce, Swiss cheese, and parmesan peppercorn ranch dressing on a toasted sesame seed bun. The saucy sandwich can be enjoyed à la carte or as a combo meal with some of Arby's famous curly fries. Additionally, the limited-edition handheld is also included on the chain's two-for-$7 Everyday Value Menu, along with mozzarella sticks and the buffalo crispy chicken sandwich (via Chew Boom).

Several foodies have already been able to get their hands on the new sandwich, including the YouTuber known as The Review. "Immediately I liked it, it's good. The ranch and the roast beef really go well together I think," he said during his on-camera sampling of the sammie, which he ultimately recommended others try. The Real Ones also enjoyed the entrée and was particularly fond of the parmesan peppercorn ranch. "If I'm an elitist about one thing it's ranch dressing...and this is a pretty good one," he said.