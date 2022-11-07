Frank's Injector Marinade Is Sure To Spice Up Your Thanksgiving Turkey

There are tips online on how to prepare the perfect Thanksgiving turkey, including those emphasizing the importance of brining and adding the right seasonings under the skin (via Taste of Home). And Frank's RedHot is jumping in on the tip line with its own suggestion to preparing a juicy, flavorful turkey easier than ever.

The hot sauce brand has released an injector marinade that will make it easier than ever to add flavor into a typical Thanksgiving turkey. The product, which can be purchased at select retailers, comes with both syringe and the marinade, which is the brand's original cayenne pepper sauce, according to PR Newswire.

You just need to load the tool with the Franks' RedHot original, before pulling the liquid to the top. All that's left is to do is to select a dish — whether that's a turkey, pork chops, or even grilled vegetables – for them to inject the sauce into. The result is a now spicy, tender dish that will knock guests' socks off at the dinner table. That's one way to spice up Thanksgiving!