Katie Lee Biegel On Her Best Holiday Recipes - Exclusive Interview

Say someone is making that [pumpkin croissant bread pudding] for the first time. Do you have a simple tip you could give them?

Bread pudding is perfect for anybody who doesn't consider themselves a baker. I'm not a huge baker. I'm not great at making everything look beautiful. [With] a bread pudding, you can be a complete novice. I promise you it is foolproof. It's just about giving it that time to let it absorb.

Thanksgiving in the kitchen can be quite chaotic, so you also introduced kitchen therapy. Do you have any tips for people trying to find those meditative moments in all this chaos?

Yeah, the holidays can be chaotic. I think that cooking is a good time to try to step away from the stress. Some people might say, "Wait a second. That's what stresses me out," so it's about carving out that time.

I actually write a schedule for myself on Thanksgiving because the oven real estate is prime. You've got all these things that need to go into the oven. If you make a schedule for yourself, the turkey's number one. That's going in [the oven]. Then the turkey needs to rest for a good hour to an hour and a half after it comes out of the oven. If you schedule yourself and know, "I got to put the dressing in. I've got to put a green bean casserole in. Here's how long each of those needs," then you can take a deep breath and enjoy the process.

How does cooking act as a release for holiday stress for you? Because often, it's a source of stress for many people.

Cooking during the holidays is what I use for stress relief. I really enjoy being in the kitchen. I've made it my career. When people ask me what I like to do for fun, I still say, "cook." I think of [the time I'm in the kitchen] as me time, and I'm also loving that I know I'm doing something that my family's going to enjoy. If I'm making cookies or if I'm cooking that holiday roast, there's a feeling of contentment that I get from knowing that it's going to make everybody happy.

One of our big traditions is the day that we decorate the tree. I always make a beef bourguignon. I love the kitchen smelling like that. It's simmering on the stove, and the whole place smells so good. Having that warmth and the feeling of nostalgia and creating traditions with our family feels really good.