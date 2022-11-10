Coffee TikToker James Hoffmann Shares How To Make Espresso Without A Machine

Ever crave a hot caramel latte or a smooth cappuccino but don't want to have to leave your home in order to get it. You want espresso but you don't have the machine to do it in your own home, and drip coffee just isn't going to do it for you. The difference between coffee and espresso is important to know, drip coffee is mostly water and coffee mixed together with a drip coffee maker while espresso is a stronger, more concentrated form of coffee with a thicker body. All in all, many people have a drip coffee maker at home and not an espresso machine, making espresso in the morning hard to reach.

Of course, one solution to this problem is to buy an espresso machine so you can make all the lattes you want. That sounds easy enough if at-home espresso machines didn't run anywhere from $200 to over $1,000 (via Roasty Coffee). Espresso machines can be pricey, and we aren't here to spend that much on our morning coffee. Lucky for us, author and coffee expert James Hoffmann has a solution to making espresso without a machine.