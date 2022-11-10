TSA Went Into Pun Mode After Finding A Gun Inside A Raw Chicken
There are plenty of recipes for Thanksgiving stuffing hacks out there and some are definitely better than others, but this particular item probably wouldn't have gone over well on anyone's dinner table. This particular smuggler probably wasn't expecting a cavity search of this kind when they decided to bring a raw chicken on a flight. The good news is that you can indeed bring meat — cooked or raw — on flights as long as they're packaged correctly (via TSA). Unfortunately for this particular flyer, not only was it not wrapped properly but also not X-ray-proof either.
While you would think that most people know that you can't bring firearms on board a plane, it certainly doesn't stop people from trying. According to Today, almost 6,000 guns were caught at airport checkpoints last year — including one woman who happened to have a loaded gun hidden in her suitcase lining. While the TSA always takes these matters seriously, they couldn't help but unleash an endless stream of puns that this find provided.
In an Instagram post on November 7, the TSA posted a picture of the offending item saying, "There's a personal fowl here. Our officers @FLLFlyer made this very raw find."
You've heard of Turducken...how about Turgunken?
It was the pun gift that kept on giving. The social media post carried on with, "We hate to break it to you, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time. So, don't wing it." The TSA took the strange find as an opportunity to teach people about how to safely transport guns and weapons through the airport. However, it certainly got people's attention. One person asked, "What's the bigger crime? The gun stuffed in the turkey? Or the puns stuffed in this tweet?"
Another Twitter user suggested they call the "Butterball Hotline," and someone else suggested, "Seriously, a lemon works much better and there's no gunpowder aftertaste." Several people wondered why the smuggler thought bringing a raw chicken on a flight wouldn't get flagged. As mentioned, there's nothing illegal about it when flying domestically, according to the TSA — as long as it's fully frozen before the screening.
Bringing meat of any kind – raw or cooked — from an international location, on the other hand, is a different story. According to the New York Post, over 4,000 attempts are made per day trying to bring illegal foods into the country. It's a good thing this particular chicken's wings were clipped before it wound up in someone's unsuspecting Thanksgiving spread or it could have caused a murder most fowl.