TSA Went Into Pun Mode After Finding A Gun Inside A Raw Chicken

There are plenty of recipes for Thanksgiving stuffing hacks out there and some are definitely better than others, but this particular item probably wouldn't have gone over well on anyone's dinner table. This particular smuggler probably wasn't expecting a cavity search of this kind when they decided to bring a raw chicken on a flight. The good news is that you can indeed bring meat — cooked or raw — on flights as long as they're packaged correctly (via TSA). Unfortunately for this particular flyer, not only was it not wrapped properly but also not X-ray-proof either.

While you would think that most people know that you can't bring firearms on board a plane, it certainly doesn't stop people from trying. According to Today, almost 6,000 guns were caught at airport checkpoints last year — including one woman who happened to have a loaded gun hidden in her suitcase lining. While the TSA always takes these matters seriously, they couldn't help but unleash an endless stream of puns that this find provided.

In an Instagram post on November 7, the TSA posted a picture of the offending item saying, "There's a personal fowl here. Our officers @FLLFlyer made this very raw find."