Chick-Fil-A Brings The Holiday Cheer With These Returning Menu Items

Seasonal menu items are something that most of us look forward to, especially during the holidays. For example, Krispy Kreme has Thanksgiving-themed donuts, Starbucks has sugar cookie lattes, McDonald's has pumpkin and creme pie, and IHOP has winter wonderland pancakes, according to Business Insider. Interestingly, about 67% of people would like to enjoy seasonal items during all times of the year and not just during certain holidays or seasons, per Food Business News. Seasonal items are often associated with nostalgia and feelings of warmth and comfort, and an estimated 42% of people claim they would pay more for seasonal items.

Chick-fil-A is no stranger to seasonal menu items. The fast food restaurant introduced a lemon kale caesar salad with grilled nuggets and a new Sunjoy drink for a limited time in April 2021 for spring, according to a Chick-fil-A press release. Around summertime each year, the chain brings back its popular peach milkshake (via Chick-fil-A). Most recently in September 2022, Chick-fil-A welcomed a brand new milkshake flavor for fall, the Autumn Spice Milkshake. Now, for the winter season, Chick-fil-A fans can look forward to the return of two popular season items.