Chick-Fil-A Brings The Holiday Cheer With These Returning Menu Items
Seasonal menu items are something that most of us look forward to, especially during the holidays. For example, Krispy Kreme has Thanksgiving-themed donuts, Starbucks has sugar cookie lattes, McDonald's has pumpkin and creme pie, and IHOP has winter wonderland pancakes, according to Business Insider. Interestingly, about 67% of people would like to enjoy seasonal items during all times of the year and not just during certain holidays or seasons, per Food Business News. Seasonal items are often associated with nostalgia and feelings of warmth and comfort, and an estimated 42% of people claim they would pay more for seasonal items.
Chick-fil-A is no stranger to seasonal menu items. The fast food restaurant introduced a lemon kale caesar salad with grilled nuggets and a new Sunjoy drink for a limited time in April 2021 for spring, according to a Chick-fil-A press release. Around summertime each year, the chain brings back its popular peach milkshake (via Chick-fil-A). Most recently in September 2022, Chick-fil-A welcomed a brand new milkshake flavor for fall, the Autumn Spice Milkshake. Now, for the winter season, Chick-fil-A fans can look forward to the return of two popular season items.
Chick-fil-A's chicken tortilla soup and peppermint chip milkshake are coming back
According to Chick-fil-A, the fast food chain is bringing back two of its popular holiday menu items, the Chicken Tortilla Soup and the Peppermint Chip Milkshake. The two seasonal items will be at participating Chick-fil-A locations across the United States beginning November 14, 2022. Anyone can check online, with their local Chick-fil-A, or use the Chick-fil-A app to see which locations have the limited-time offerings, and they will be available to order for pick up, delivery, and dine-in.
First appearing on menus in 2012, Chick-fil-A's Chicken Tortilla Soup can be ordered in a bowl or a cup and is made with beans, shredded original and spicy chicken breast, and a vegetable blend all in a creamy, white soup with spices. It's finished with tortilla strips and seasoned corn as a topping. Chick-fil-A's Peppermint Chip Milkshake made its debut in 2008 and has been a popular holiday favorite ever since, with the most peppermint chip milkshakes ordered in 2021 than any other year so far. The iconic treat is made with Chick-fil-A's Icedream and peppermint bark pieces and is topped with whipped cream and a cherry.