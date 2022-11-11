TikTok Is Raging At Popeyes' Thanksgiving Turkey Price

Whether you are a novice in the kitchen or a highly skilled home chef, preparing a Thanksgiving feast is an intimidating feat. Between the dozens of dishes to prepare and the many eager mouths to feed, turkey day is enough to give any Thanksgiving host heart palpitations. You are not alone if you have yet to have a wildly successful Thanksgiving dinner. According to the New York Post, "The average American says half a dozen things don't go exactly as planned." If you only manage to mess five things up this year, pride yourself in knowing that you are doing better than most!

Between mashed potatoes, stuffing, candied yams, and sweet potato casserole, most people take creative liberties with the popular Thanksgiving sides they choose to whip up. But the one dish that is always expected? The turkey. Unfortunately, for many people, preparing this VIP dish is one of the most daunting tasks of the holiday. If you aren't up for careful stuffing, frequent brining, and endless temperature checks, there is another option — you can always add a store-bought turkey to your spread. While there are many places to buy your pre-cooked Thanksgiving dinner, TikTok doesn't think Popeyes is one of them. While this Miami-based chain is currently selling a pre-made roast turkey, people think it comes with a hefty price tag.