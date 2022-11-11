TikTok Is Raging At Popeyes' Thanksgiving Turkey Price
Whether you are a novice in the kitchen or a highly skilled home chef, preparing a Thanksgiving feast is an intimidating feat. Between the dozens of dishes to prepare and the many eager mouths to feed, turkey day is enough to give any Thanksgiving host heart palpitations. You are not alone if you have yet to have a wildly successful Thanksgiving dinner. According to the New York Post, "The average American says half a dozen things don't go exactly as planned." If you only manage to mess five things up this year, pride yourself in knowing that you are doing better than most!
Between mashed potatoes, stuffing, candied yams, and sweet potato casserole, most people take creative liberties with the popular Thanksgiving sides they choose to whip up. But the one dish that is always expected? The turkey. Unfortunately, for many people, preparing this VIP dish is one of the most daunting tasks of the holiday. If you aren't up for careful stuffing, frequent brining, and endless temperature checks, there is another option — you can always add a store-bought turkey to your spread. While there are many places to buy your pre-cooked Thanksgiving dinner, TikTok doesn't think Popeyes is one of them. While this Miami-based chain is currently selling a pre-made roast turkey, people think it comes with a hefty price tag.
Popeye's Cajun-Turkey may be expensive, but many consider it worth the price
User @honestlyandie took to TikTok to advertise Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey. "Yes it was good. Yes I would buy it again," the user captioned the video. Many people in the comments section took issue with the exorbitant price of the turkey. "It's like $100 this year!! I'll pass," one user wrote, while another commented, "is it worth 94.99 tho."
According to USA Today, Popeyes' Cajun-Style Turkey cost $39.99 in 2021. This year, pre-made turkeys were available online for $94.99 but have already sold out. Interested parties can still purchase this item from their local Popeyes starting at $49.99, but this price will differ depending on the location.
While the turkey may be considered expensive for some, many people also thought it was worth the price. "This is our second year getting one, it's fire!!!," one user wrote on @honestlyandie's TikTok, while another gushed, "Idc Im BUYING IT!!" The best part about this pricey bird? All you need to do to prepare it is thaw it and re-heat it before you are ready to serve. The turkey is ideal for a party between eight and twelve people.