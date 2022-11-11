Beat Bobby Flay Judge Says You Can Heat Your Turkey Up In The Dishwasher

Thanksgiving is a joyous occasion, and most of us appreciate the reminder us to count our blessings. But it's also a stressful moment for home cooks across America. There is a lot to cook, creating a heavy burden for the host. And many Americans have high expectations for their favorite traditional dishes, so those in charge of the meal may feel intense anxiety over pleasing their guests (per HuffPost and Self)

But the biggest problem for many is the timing of everything (via Washington Post). A turkey isn't something most people cook every day, and its size can be daunting. How long do you cook it for and how do you know when the turkey is cooked through? And, no less important, how do you prepare everything else with a giant bird taking up your entire oven? People blessed to have two ovens in their kitchen face a less daunting task, but anyone preparing a meal from scratch feels the turkey pinch for space.

What if you could use another appliance for your turkey? But what other appliance is even big enough to fit a turkey? Obviously, the fridge won't do, but "Beat Bobby Flay" judge Robbie Shoults says you can heat your turkey in the dishwasher.