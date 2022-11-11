José Andrés Is Off To Spain With His Family For New Food Travel Series

Celebrity chef José Andrés is no stranger to getting in touch with his Spanish roots. Still, the humanitarian is taking the idea to exciting new heights with his new show, "José Andrés and Family in Spain" (via Food and Wine). The series will see Andrés take viewers on a journey throughout the Spanish countryside and into cities to explore the many traditional foods Spain has to offer.

According to Discovery+, the six-part series will also feature Andrés' three daughters — Carota, Inés, and Lucia — as they rediscover their father's culinary beginnings, including trying world-class cuisine in Barcelona, the home of the infamous el Bulli restaurant where Andrés first got a taste of the world of high-class fare.

When asked about his family's experience filming the show, Andrés said, "My daughters have heard endless stories about the people, places, and food that shaped me as a young man but we got the chance to go visit, meet and taste everything together. There is no better way to learn about Spanish culture than with a fork and spoon in hand" (via Tasting Table).