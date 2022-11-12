Trader Joe's Controversial Truffle Hot Sauce Is Back On Shelves

While Trader Joe's items have developed cult followings for "unique" qualities like rosemary croutons made from "flaky croissant instead of the typical bread," (per FinanceBuzz), others stand to be discontinued ... sometimes for good like the tofu edamame nuggets.

Trader Joe's is committed to providing value to its customers, stating, "if an item doesn't pull its weight in our stores, it goes away, making room for another innovative new product," according to the About Us section of its website. Although the page offers some insight into how a product "earn[s] a spot" on store shelves by being subjected to "rigorous tasting," it doesn't go into much explanation as to why products are taken off. To add some complexity, Trader Joe's doesn't close the door completely on all discontinued items either. Their truffle hot sauce with black truffles is back on shelves marking its second comeback since it debuted just two years ago in November 2020 (per subreddit and Instagram announcements).