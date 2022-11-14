Pop-Tarts Is Giving Away $15k For The Best Gingerbread House To Celebrate Its Returning Flavor

Without the help of a kit, gingerbread house construction requires equal parts baking expertise and architectural knowledge. Even if you're confident in your go-to gingerbread cookie recipe, that won't necessarily help you with this holiday-season rite of passage. Per King Arthur Baking, gingerbread for houses (or structural gingerbread) is not generally meant to be eaten once baked. Structural gingerbread has to be dense enough to hold up beneath the weight of royal icing and candy decor, but if you still plan to chow down on your final creation, the baking authority says you'll want to add extra cinnamon and sugar to improve the taste of the flour-rich cookies.

If plain, super sturdy gingerbread sounds less than appealing for your holiday snacking, Pop-Tarts has another idea for your house-building that ditches the gingerbread entirely. This year, the brand is hosting a festive competition that will award $15,000 to whoever engineers the best "gingerbread" structure made of the beloved breakfast pastry.