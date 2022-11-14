You Can Score 50% Off Domino's Pizza By Ordering Online

Yes, you read that correctly. Domino's is doing pizza lovers a solid, once again, by offering all of their pizzas at half the menu price all week long — through November 20 — if you order online. The pizza chain tweeted the news on their Twitter page Monday afternoon with a simple "50% off pizza, anyone?" question.

Domino's is known to offer various online discounts throughout the year, all of which you can find on their Coupons webpage, but this 50% deal is one of the best. The offer seems to pop up at least twice a year. In late spring, the deal was available from June 6-12, according to a Domino's press release.

Now for the fine print. The offer is valid only for online orders, so if you try to get the deal over the phone or in person, you'll be out of luck. The coupon also states that a minimum purchase is required for delivery, and if your order contains non-pizza items, the discount will be applied only to the pizza items.