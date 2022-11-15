The 2022 World Cup Is In Danger Of Not Having Beer

After 12 years of planning, a recent development threatens the possibility of a 2022 World Cup without beer. Hosting the upcoming games is Qatar, an Islamic state ruled by an absolute hereditary monarchy. The state was chosen as this year's venue in 2010, an announcement that has been embroiled in controversy ever since, reports the BBC. Critics of the decision cite allegations of bribery, human rights violations, and environmental ramifications, among others, as reasons why Qatar is an unfit host for a highly anticipated global event. Much to the concern of FIFA, these factors are triggering an intensifying call for a boycott of the competition, per Euronews.

A recent comment by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has only added insult to injury: "Qatar is a mistake," he told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger (via CNN). "It is too small of a country. Football and the World Cup are too big for it." On the heels of his remarks is news that the World Cup in Qatar might not be able to accommodate alcohol sales in the stadiums — confirming concerns that a typically boozy event would be very difficult to navigate in a country with rigid alcohol laws. Budweiser, a historically prominent FIFA sponsor, stands to be the most affected by the news.