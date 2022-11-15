Why You Should Use Eggs Instead Of Other Proteins, According To John Kanell - Exclusive

With the price of food soaring across the country, eggs are a great alternative to other types of expensive fare. "Eggs are so versatile, but they're also giving you a value for your money and per unit," Kanell told Mashed. "Each egg has 6 grams of protein, and adding that to your recipes is adding protein in, as well as adding all the other amazing things that eggs do, like give you that wonderful consistency, or puff things up, or make things silky, or create beautiful, rich flavors. They are definitely a wonderful protein to use."

The cook revealed he uses eggs in every single recipe because they give you a melt-in-your-mouth texture to any meal you make. He divulged that his ultimate favorite way to use them is in his éclairs.

"I can eat an entire batch," he admitted. "[It's] an éclair made with a choux pastry, which is eggs mixed with flour and butter, and it creates a wonderful silky pastry that you can make anything from churros to eclairs with, and it puffs up in the oven and once cooled, you fill it with the most amazing crème pâtissier, which is an amazing combination of vanilla, cream, eggs, and sugar. It is a dazzling concoction."

