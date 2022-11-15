Asparagus May Have Ended Jana Kramer And Chris Evans' Relationship
People are fond of saying that food brings us together. Just look at how everyone gathers over turkey and fixin's during the holidays, or how paramours swoon when using aphrodisiacs to spice up a romantic meal. But there's an opposite side to every coin. So while food can bring us together, it can also break us apart. There are enough "garlic breath" jokes out there to prove that point.
Sure, garlic breath and other unpleasant food side effects happen to us regular folks. But apparently, celebrities and their love interests aren't any more immune to the divisive powers of food than the rest of us. At least, that's what seems to be the case in a new story about People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans and his former girlfriend, actress Jana Kramer. According to Kramer, they were never that serious, but the death knell to their budding relationship came after a night of eating a little too much asparagus.
Asparagus pee ruined everything
In an episode of her podcast "Wine Down with Jana Kramer" titled "Hall Pass," actress Jana Kramer revealed not only that she dated actor Chris Evans about 10 years ago, but also that the reason for their relationship's demise wasn't related to any sort of emotional drama. Instead, the way asparagus makes your pee smell funny is what she thinks caused their spark to fizzle out.
Kramer related she had just eaten a bunch of asparagus when Chris Evens called to invite her over to his house along with some of his friends. "The last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went with asparagus pee," she said. The asparagus pee phenomenon is thought to be caused by the sulphuric compound aspargusic acid (via NPR), and while not everyone can smell that particular, pungent odor, apparently Evans could. (He hadn't become Captain America yet, so presumably, he had nothing to shield his nose.)
According to Kramer, though she did spend the night, they didn't spend it like a couple, and she did the "asparagus walk of shame" in the morning and left. Hey, it could happen to anyone. There are some foods that just do weird things to your body, and apparently, if you don't know about them ahead of time, they could even ruin your chances with the future Sexiest Man Alive.