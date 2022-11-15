Asparagus May Have Ended Jana Kramer And Chris Evans' Relationship

In an episode of her podcast "Wine Down with Jana Kramer" titled "Hall Pass," actress Jana Kramer revealed not only that she dated actor Chris Evans about 10 years ago, but also that the reason for their relationship's demise wasn't related to any sort of emotional drama. Instead, the way asparagus makes your pee smell funny is what she thinks caused their spark to fizzle out.

Kramer related she had just eaten a bunch of asparagus when Chris Evens called to invite her over to his house along with some of his friends. "The last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went with asparagus pee," she said. The asparagus pee phenomenon is thought to be caused by the sulphuric compound aspargusic acid (via NPR), and while not everyone can smell that particular, pungent odor, apparently Evans could. (He hadn't become Captain America yet, so presumably, he had nothing to shield his nose.)

According to Kramer, though she did spend the night, they didn't spend it like a couple, and she did the "asparagus walk of shame" in the morning and left. Hey, it could happen to anyone. There are some foods that just do weird things to your body, and apparently, if you don't know about them ahead of time, they could even ruin your chances with the future Sexiest Man Alive.