Anya Taylor-Joy Spilled The Tea On Nicholas Hoult's The Menu Scenes

From Parker Finn's creepy, crowd-pleasing thriller "Smile" to Zach Cregger's groundbreaking horror film "Barbarian," scary movie lovers have had plenty of material to get through this fall. But spooky season is far from over, and some of the highest-profile movies this season have yet to be released. If you are a fan of deadly games and delicious food, then the movie premiere for you is right around the corner. "The Menu," starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Fiennes, revolves around a couple's trip to an exclusive island (via IMDb). At this remote destination, a guest list comprised of select individuals has been invited to enjoy the meal of their dreams (or their nightmares).

As excited fans anxiously await the film's release, scary movie buffs have been tuning into behind-the-scene discussions surrounding "The Menu." In an interview with "The Hook," Taylor-Joy discussed her favorite kind of meal. "Anything with truffles on it. It's just so good," "The Queen's Gambit" star raved. "Every time I see truffles on a menu, I'm just like the choice has been made for me." (There's actually a reason why truffles are so irresistible — not just for Taylor-Joy but for everyone). In another interview on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," the Miami-born actress dished on her on-screen love interest's eating habits on set.