Elton John Is Celebrating His Farewell Tour With A Vegan Fast Food Collab

Pretty much everyone has heard of singer and superstar Elton John, whether you know him from his catchy songs or his incredible charity work. He was fairly unknown until he performed eight shows at the popular rock club Troubadour in Los Angeles the week of August 25, 1970, per the Los Angeles Times. Since then, John has become arguably "the most successful solo male in the history of the American charts and the third most successful artist overall," according to his website bio. He's earned one diamond album, 32 platinum and multi-platinum albums, and 21 gold albums over his music career and countless awards, and now he's going on one last world tour.

"Farewell Yellow Brick Road" kicked off in Pennsylvania in September of 2018, but it came to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to AP News. Thankfully, John was able to continue his farewell tour in New Orleans in 2021, and he's been making his way around the United States since then. After his final North American show on November 20, 2022, John will travel to Australia, New Zealand, Britain, and the rest of Europe, with his farewell tour ending in Sweden. Since Los Angeles is where John got his start, that's where he wants his last shows to be. To celebrate his final tour, John teamed up with a California-based vegan fast food chain for a meal that's inspired by the iconic singer himself.