Bobby Flay Says To 'Slather' His Date-Lime Butter On Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes have a lot going for them. The orange-fleshed spuds are rich in fiber, as well as a whole spate of vitamins and minerals like eye-enriching beta carotene. All this put together makes them nutritional superstars, adept at improving digestion, and limiting inflammation, and they even could have cancer-preventing qualities, says Medical News Today.

Cultures all over the world have embraced sweet potatoes as part of everyday life, although they were originally native to Central and South America, per the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, which also notes that sweet potatoes and yams are NOT the same thing, thank you very much.

Although many everyday dinner tables lack sweet potatoes, they tend to show up this time of year on holiday menus. Typically, they're served mixed in with a bunch of ingredients that somewhat undo the potato's superpowers, like sugar, marshmallows, and such. Now, celebrity chef Bobby Flay has a new way to make and dress sweet potatoes that is absolutely mouth-watering.