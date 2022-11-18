Duff Goldman Is Having A Broccoli Parade On Twitter

If you've ever watched Andrew Zimmern's "Bizarre Foods," you know there are some interesting meals being served up around the world. Earlier this week, Reddit user u/rae_chuu wanted to know if their fellow Redditors had ever witnessed any of them. "What's the craziest food you've ever seen or tasted?" they asked on Wednesday, November 15, in a thread that quickly amassed several responses. "Seen, spider monkey brain, but I couldn't bring myself to eat it," u/AnHoangNgo said, while u/xmasgator divulged that they had tried "skewered, grilled chicken hearts at some fancy ramen place."

Other answers in the thread included duck tongues, kangaroo steak, and "lime jello, marshmallow, cottage cheese surprise," all of which are certainly unusual things to have on our plates. However, for Food Network star Duff Goldman, apparently one of the most unusual forms of sustenance is one we're all pretty familiar with.

"Broccoli is crazy," the Charm City Cakes owner declared in a late-night post to his Twitter account on November 17. His sentiments were seemingly shared at random, though it's quite possible Goldman had caught wind of u/rae_chuu's Reddit question and felt like sharing his thoughts. Regardless of the reasoning behind his tweet, it's generated a bit of buzz on the social media platform.