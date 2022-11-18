You Can Now Drink Wine And Beer As You Shop At Publix

Regardless of which store you choose, grocery shopping can be stressful. Maybe the store doesn't have your hard-to-find grocery items. Maybe other shoppers are being rude, stopping in the middle of aisles or getting in line for express checkout with an overflowing cart. Maybe the store is just really busy. We get it, we've all been there. However, Publix recently launched a new service that can upgrade any stressful shopping experience to a good time. Well, if you're of drinking age, that is.

Those who already shop at Publix are likely familiar with the services offered in the bakery department. In addition to fresh bread, cakes, and other desserts, some Publix locations offer a cafe. The Publix Cafe serves a variety of drinks, from lattes and coffee to tea and smoothies. Publix's latest bakery installment is Publix Pours, which gives shoppers a chance to enjoy a beer or a glass of wine during their visit. So what exactly is on tap?