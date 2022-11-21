You Can Win Free Fries For Life At Checkers & Rally's In Black Friday 2022 Offer

If you're only familiar with either Rally's or Checkers, don't sweat it. They're the exact same experience, just with different names. This is because Checkers acquired the other one in 1999, according to Checkers Franchising. The brands are known for their "famous seasoned fries," per the Checkers site, which are decidedly more flavorful than competing brands.

From now until the end of business on November 27, 2022, the chains are running the aptly named Black FryDay offer, says ChewBoom. However, it's not as simple as just showing up and asking for free fries. Anyone interested in cashing in on free fries must first hit the Instagram page for the chains. Click on the Black FryDay post, then follow the prompts to enter a "FREE fries for life" sweepstakes, which equates to one large fry, every week for a full 25 years. To complete the process, comment on the Black FryDay post, then check your direct messages (warning: It may show up under "message requests") and complete the form, which only asks for your name and email address. This will enter you in the sweepstakes, and even if you don't win the big prize, you'll get a digital coupon (shows up immediately upon completion), redeemable between now and November 27 for a large order of fries. ChewBoom says that anyone who also shares the post and adds an @checkersrallys tag along with #BlackFryDay is awarded an extra sweepstakes entry.

Now that's a tasty alternative to getting trampled at Walmart.