DoorDash Just Dropped A First-Year DashPass For $59 In Black Friday Deal

Per a press release from DoorDash, the food delivery company is kicking off the holiday season by offering a deal on its DashPass from November 25, 2022 to December 16, 2022. DoorDash typically has its DashPass annual membership available for $96, but for a limited time this year, it's offering an annual pass for $59 for the first year. After the first year is up, each recurring year will be charged the regular fee (which is currently $96), according to the press release.

So, what exactly are the benefits of having a DashPass? Perks include certain items and offers that are available only to DashPass holders, a smaller service fee and no delivery fee on qualifying orders, 5% back on eligible pickup orders, savings on essential grocery items, and more.

DoorDash first introduced its DashPass in August 2018 after it was well received by testers who ordered about twice as much food as normal and saved around $20 each month, per DoorDash. The popular food delivery company is also offering a new way to enjoy its DashPass, just in time for the holiday season.