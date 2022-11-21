DoorDash Just Dropped A First-Year DashPass For $59 In Black Friday Deal
Per a press release from DoorDash, the food delivery company is kicking off the holiday season by offering a deal on its DashPass from November 25, 2022 to December 16, 2022. DoorDash typically has its DashPass annual membership available for $96, but for a limited time this year, it's offering an annual pass for $59 for the first year. After the first year is up, each recurring year will be charged the regular fee (which is currently $96), according to the press release.
So, what exactly are the benefits of having a DashPass? Perks include certain items and offers that are available only to DashPass holders, a smaller service fee and no delivery fee on qualifying orders, 5% back on eligible pickup orders, savings on essential grocery items, and more.
DoorDash first introduced its DashPass in August 2018 after it was well received by testers who ordered about twice as much food as normal and saved around $20 each month, per DoorDash. The popular food delivery company is also offering a new way to enjoy its DashPass, just in time for the holiday season.
DoorDash's DashPass can also now be gifted
In addition to the DashPass sale for Black Friday, DoorDash is now allowing customers to gift a DashPass membership for the holiday season. Gifting a DashPass is available beginning November 21, 2022, and options include a 3-month membership for $29.97, a 6-month membership for $59.84, and a year-long membership for $96, per the DoorDash press release. However, if gifters wait to send a DashPass membership gift until the Black Friday sale starts on November 25, 2022, then they can also redeem the offer of gifting a year DashPass for just $59, according to the DoorDash press release.
Once a DashPass is gifted, the recipient will receive it via email, and gifters can schedule when the giftee receives the DashPass as long as the date isn't more than three months after the date of purchase. Keep in mind that at the conclusion of the gift membership, DashPass will be automatically renewed with the monthly membership fee, unless the recipient cancels.
As if all of that wasn't enough, DoorDash is also offering 10% off of qualifying purchases from certain retailers in the United States from November 25 to November 30, 2022, and DashPass holders can save 20% off of certain orders during that time as well.
During this holiday season, make sure to stay aware of common DoorDash scams.