Smashburger Is Ready For Thanksgiving With A Caramel Apple Pie Milkshake

It doesn't get much more quintessentially Thanksgiving than apple pie. Per Martha Stewart, pie is an "essential" Thanksgiving item on the holiday table. That's because when the British colonized America, they brought their tradition of wrapping foods in pie crust along with them. And while apple pie isn't historically American — apples are available in most parts of the world – it still has a place at the dessert station on Thanksgiving day.

At a modern holiday gathering, apple pie may take a new form, according to HuffPost. And if the combination of apples, cinnamon, brown sugar, nutmeg, and ginger doesn't arrive in a sheath of flakey pastry, it may not be the end of the world. In fact, a popular burger joint is putting its own spin on the holiday classic.

Smashburger took apple pie to the next level with a festive milkshake just in time for the nation's favorite feast, per QSR.