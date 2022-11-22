Smashburger Is Ready For Thanksgiving With A Caramel Apple Pie Milkshake
It doesn't get much more quintessentially Thanksgiving than apple pie. Per Martha Stewart, pie is an "essential" Thanksgiving item on the holiday table. That's because when the British colonized America, they brought their tradition of wrapping foods in pie crust along with them. And while apple pie isn't historically American — apples are available in most parts of the world – it still has a place at the dessert station on Thanksgiving day.
At a modern holiday gathering, apple pie may take a new form, according to HuffPost. And if the combination of apples, cinnamon, brown sugar, nutmeg, and ginger doesn't arrive in a sheath of flakey pastry, it may not be the end of the world. In fact, a popular burger joint is putting its own spin on the holiday classic.
Smashburger took apple pie to the next level with a festive milkshake just in time for the nation's favorite feast, per QSR.
New shakes feature festive flavors
If rolling out dough and par-cooking apples for a pie doesn't sound like your idea of Thanksgiving fun, Smashburger has engineered the perfect treat to liven up your festive experience. While it may not fill your home with the aromas of the holiday, the burger joint's new Caramel Apple Pie Milkshake features apples from Oregon Fruit Products, blended with classic apple pie spices and Häagen-Dazs ice cream, all topped with salted caramel syrup (per QSR). This treat is available for a limited time only, now through January 3.
Smashburger also debuted a Mocha Chocolate Chip Shake, per Chew boom, which combines Ghirardelli Mocha Chocolate and chocolate chips with Häagen-Dazs ice cream. It also comes with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips on top.
For our plant-based friends, Smashburger's new flavors are also available in dairy-free form with Eclipse ice cream. Customers can get either shake for 50% off between November 28 and December 1. QSR reports that each 16-ounce shake will cost approximately $6.19.