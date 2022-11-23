Pepsi Just Launched A Nutmeg Beverage For A Limited Time

Compared to other major soda brands, Pepsi is known for being especially adventurous and creative with its flavors. This is especially true in countries like Japan, where people can buy inventive Pepsi varieties like ice cucumber, salty watermelon, and chestnut-flavored Mont Blanc (via Japan Insides). More than a few of us will remember Pepsi Blue, too. And just this year, the soda maker released a s'mores collection with three flavors — toasty marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker — that encouraged customers to buy all three and mix them into their own custom s'mores soda.

While that promotion screamed summer nights by the campfire, Pepsi's newest release takes inspiration from a staple in many a baker's spice rack, especially during the holidays. But that's not the only tie-in to Pepsi's new drink: It's also arriving to the beat of worldwide soccer fever now that the 2022 World Cup is underway in Qatar. Though Pepsi is not FIFA's soda sponsor — that role belongs to Coca-Cola — the brand seems to be capitalizing on the soccer hype with its just-announced nutmeg soda.