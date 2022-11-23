Duff Goldman Is Ending The Chocolate Chip/oatmeal Raisin Divide

When it comes to eating desserts on the go, it's hard to top the humble cookie. Whether you want to buy one from a place like Crumbl or Insomnia Cookies or whip up a homemade batch from scratch, your sweet treat will likely be affordable, delicious, and fairly mess-free (minus a few crumbs here and there).

While there are so many things to love about cookies, one of the best parts is undoubtedly the variety of flavors. From snickerdoodles and sugar to macarons and gingerbread, the cookie world is truly your oyster. While some people like to switch it up now and again, most people have a favorite flavor that stands above all the rest. For instance, many people fall on one side of the age-old debate between chocolate chip cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies. While some prefer the chewier, healthier oatmeal raisin cookie, others are chocolate chip cookie lovers through and through (via Wild Grain). To help bridge the gap between the oatmeal raisin and the chocolate chip stans of the world, baker and Food Network star Duff Goldman has come up with the perfect solution — and it's simpler than you might think.