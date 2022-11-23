Jack In The Box Curated A Bundle With All Of Your Favorite Menu Items

The first Jack in the Box restaurant was opened in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson in San Diego, California. At that time, the chain sold hamburgers for around 18 cents and featured its iconic mascot, a clown popping out from a jack-in-the-box toy. The chain quickly grew and now has around 2,200 locations throughout the United States and Guam, with about 500 million customers each year, per Jack in the Box. With a majority of its locations open 18 to 24 hours and a unique menu with mix-and-match options, Jack in the Box values convenience, creativity, and cravings.

Popular menu items from Jack in the Box include tacos, curly fries, the Ultimate Cheeseburger, eggrolls, the Sourdough Jack, bacon and cheddar wedges, and chicken strips, according to Jack in the Box fans who shared their go-to orders on a post in the r/fastfood Reddit thread. Conveniently in time for Thanksgiving, the popular fast-food chain has a limited-time deal on a menu item that features some customer favorites, per Thrillist. Here's what you need to know about it.