Martha Stewart 'Walked Out' Of Negotiations When She Started Her Food Empire

"Know your worth." It's a simple piece of advice that we could all afford to be reminded of every once in a while. Those three words can prevent us from making poor relationship decisions, job choices, and other life-altering changes. Martha Stewart knows this, as the renowned multimedia lifestyle entrepreneur recently shared when she sat down with Chef José Andrés for his "Longer Tables" podcast in a conversation about self-worth.

Stewart started out as a model and stockbroker before launching her catering business in her basement, which eventually became a million-dollar enterprise, according to the American Academy of Achievement. While she's now a best-selling author, chef, and TV personality with a net worth of $400 million, not everyone saw her value and potential in her early days.

A 60-second segment from her interview with Andrés was shared on Andrés' Instagram account. In the segment, she talks about starting out as a businesswoman in the 1980s and why she once walked out of a business negotiation.