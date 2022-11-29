A New Report Finds That Uber Eats Is The Most Expensive Holiday Delivery Service

Ever have trouble deciding between using Grubhub, DoorDash, or Uber Eats to order dinner? Setting aside the fact that they have slightly different restaurant options, each app has its own quirks that lend them their respective fanbases.

All three platforms are ranked by Goteso as top food ordering apps, due to their successful business and revenue models, as well as their expansive geographic regions of service. However, different people might swing toward one service over another, largely depending on the food scene where they live. For example, according to Second Measure (via Vox), Grubhub is used the most in cities such as El Paso and New York, whereas Uber Eats has a strong presence in several major cities in Texas. But diners who are newer to ordering food delivery may be attracted to DoorDash based on its sheer popularity, as the service handles 59% of monthly meal delivery orders in the U.S. But here's the real question: Which app is the most expensive? A recent report found Uber Eats was the winner in this category — here's why.